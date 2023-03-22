JUST IN
Business Standard

SC to hear batch of petitions on criminalisation of marital rape on May 9

The top court on January 16 had sought a response of the Centre on a batch of petitions pertaining to criminalisation of marital rape

Topics
Supreme Court | marital rape

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed May 9 for a detailed hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to criminalisation of marital rape.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

She told the bench that the order of arguments and common compilation in the case is ready.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre's reply is ready and has to be vetted.

"List this on May 9, 2023," the bench said.

The top court on January 16 had sought a response of the Centre on a batch of petitions pertaining to criminalisation of marital rape.

One of the pleas has been filed in relation to the Delhi High Court's split verdict on the issue. This appeal has been filed by Khushboo Saifi, one of the petitioners before the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on May 11 last year had delivered a split verdict on the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Supreme Court

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 12:14 IST

