Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.44%)
65232.43 + 283.77
Nifty (0.53%)
19412.25 + 102.10
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
38091.05 + 275.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5331.75 + 19.35
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
44056.40 + 205.35
Heatmap

Digvijaya Singh faces flak over 'BJP planning Nuh-like riots in MP' remark

2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election: Digivijaya Singh alleged the BJP is "planning communal riots" in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections

2023 Madhya pradesh legislative assembly, digvijaya singh

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh, has triggered a row with his controversial remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), drawing sharp condemnation from its party leaders.

Digvijaya Singh alleged the BJP is "planning communal riots" in Madhya Pradesh before the assembly elections, just as they "orchestrated violence" in Haryana's Nuh.  

"The way these people caused communal violence in Nuh in Haryana, they have plans to instigate such riots in Madhya Pradesh," Singh said while addressing a gathering of lawyers in Bhopal.

"I have never witnessed such injustice and oppression against the minority community in my life. I have received information that the government is devising a scheme. Just as they orchestrated communal riots in Haryana's Nuh, they seem to have a plan to instigate riots here. This strategy is driven by the BJP's understanding that the people in the state harbour anger and resentment against them," Singh was quoted by Times of India (ToI).

He further stated that the BJP is planning riots in Madhya Pradesh because the party can sense its imminent defeat in the upcoming elections.

"The BJP knows there is a lot of resentment against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state," he said, adding, "Hopefully, we are going to form the next government in the state."

Also Read

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

MP election: Congress bets on Digvijaya to breach BJP's bastions in polls

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Removed 'Bimaru' tag, put it on development path: Shah on MP BJP govt

Shah releases MP govt's report card, says it removed BIMARU tag from state

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card', address BJP's committee meet


Responding to the allegations, state BJP President VD Sharma said that Singh has no credibility left in the party.

Dubbing him "Bantadhar [Disaster]", Sharma said, "he is known for making such baseless allegations. The BJP does politics of development. Digivijaya Singh left Madhya Pradesh in 2003 in a pitiable condition, and it was his party which made development in the region."

At least six people, including two home guards and a mosque cleric, were killed in the clashes in Haryana's Nuh earlier this month.

The clash broke out over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and later spread to Gurugram, Palwal and other districts of Haryana. Several vehicles, food joints, and shops were set on fire by unruly mobs.

More than 390 people have been arrested and 118 others detained in connection with the violence, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023

The 2023 Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before November to elect all 230 members.

In the 2018 election, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party. With the backing of the Samajwadi Party's one MLA, the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) two MLAs, and the four Independent MLAs, the Congress secured 114 seats and formed the government, with Kamal Nath becoming the chief minister.

However, in 2020, 22 Congress MLAs, loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, left the party and joined the BJP. Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP took office as the chief minister again on March 23, 2020.
Topics : Digvijaya Singh Congress BJP Haryana violence in India Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh Election news Elections in India Shivraj Singh govt Shivraj Singh Chouhan BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiTata Sons seek partnerships for UK battery plant to supply JLR EVs

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: ReportChina's Honor stages India return with local mfg plans in early 2024

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon