Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt's revenue below projections, except for GST, say officials

Delhi govt's revenue below projections, except for GST, say officials

The officials said that, except for GST and VAT, revenue collections from motor vehicle taxes and charges, and excise taxes were sluggish

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The revenue collections of the Delhi government, except for GST and VAT, are likely to remain below the budget projections (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The revenue collections of the Delhi government, except for GST and VAT, are likely to remain below the budget projections, officials said on Sunday.

According to official data, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections were Rs 40,009 crore (tentative) as of February 2025. The collections from motor vehicle taxes and excise revenue were Rs 2,810 crore and Rs 5,516 crore, respectively, close to the end of the current fiscal, they said.

In its budget for 2024-25, the Delhi government estimated total tax revenue of Rs 58,750 crore. This included Rs 41,000 crore from GST and VAT, Rs 3,600 crore from taxes on motor vehicles, Rs 7,750 crore from stamps and registration fees, and Rs 6,400 crore from excise.

 

The officials said that, except for GST and VAT, revenue collections from motor vehicle taxes and charges, and excise taxes were sluggish.

The collections from motor vehicle taxes were 22 per cent below the budget estimate, and excise revenue was 14 per cent less than the projection, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Police of NE states should focus more on people's rights, says Amit Shah

PM Modi Lex Fridman

PM Modi praises election commission, urges global study of its process

india eu trade negotiations

India should seek reciprocity in free trade agreement talks with EU: GTRI

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: My strength lies not in my name but in the backing of 1.4 bn Indians, says PM Modi

Navi Mumbai airport

Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration set for June after revised timeline

Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta BJP Revenue collection GST revenues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon