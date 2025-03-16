Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi praises election commission, urges global study of its process

PM Modi praises election commission, urges global study of its process

Fridman noted that elections in India bring out many interesting facets and asked if there was any such story that Modi found particularly impactful

PM Modi Lex Fridman

PM Modi Lex Fridman | Credit: X@Lex Fridman

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's "neutral and independent" Election Commission and said that its management of the world's largest democratic exercise should be studied by the global community.

Speaking to podcaster Lex Fridman, Modi highlighted the massive scale of India's electoral process and emphasised its complexity and the high level of political engagement among citizens.

"In India, we have a neutral and independent Election Commission that conducts elections and takes all decisions. This in itself is such a big bright story that major universities around the world should conduct case studies on its management," Modi said.

He said that the global community should analyse how India's electoral system functions, given the scale and political awareness involved.

 

Fridman noted that elections in India bring out many interesting facets and asked if there was any such story that Modi found particularly impactful.

Also Read

PM Modi Lex Fridman

False narrative created over Guj riots, courts found us innocent: PM Modi

PM Modi Lex Fridman

Lex Fridman fasted 45 hours for PM Modi's interview; took insights from him

Modi, Narendra Modi

Every noble attempt for peace with Pakistan met with hostility: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi hails RBI for being selected for Digital Transformation Award 2025

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka next month to finalise bilateral deals

Referring to the 2024 general election, Modi pointed out that there were 980 million registered voters -- more than double the population of North America and greater than the combined population of the European Union.

"Out of 980 million registered voters, 646 million stepped out of their homes to vote, even in the extreme heat of May when temperatures in some places reached 40 degrees Celsius," the prime minister said in the podcast released on Sunday.

Modi highlighted the logistical scale of India's elections, mentioning that over 1 million polling booths were set up across the country and more than 2,500 political parties participated.

He also noted the role of media in strengthening democracy, with over 900 TV channels and 5,000 newspapers contributing to the process.

"Our country's poorest citizens have quickly adapted to technology, voting through electronic voting machines and we are able to declare results within a day," Modi said.

He underscored India's commitment to strengthening democracy through continuous efforts to improve voter participation and electoral transparency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

india eu trade negotiations

India should seek reciprocity in free trade agreement talks with EU: GTRI

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: My strength lies not in my name but in the backing of 1.4 bn Indians, says PM Modi

Navi Mumbai airport

Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration set for June after revised timeline

Kanger Valley National Park

Former Maoist bastion in Chhattisgarh bags prestigious Unesco tag

There are around 80 small or big temples near the 128-year-old Thikana Shri Ram Temple at Jaipur's Chandpole, which will see voting on April 19 | Photo: Shreya jai

Ram Temple Trust pays Rs 400 crore in taxes over years amid tourism boom

Topics : Narendra Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon