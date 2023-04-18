close

Delhi govt to introduce skill development centres for differently-abled

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand held a review meeting with the officials of his department and directed them to take appropriate steps towards skilling differently-abled people

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
The Delhi government will upskill differently-abled people by providing them with the benefit of skill development centres, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand held a review meeting with the officials of his department and directed them to take appropriate steps towards skilling differently-abled people.

Anand announced that soon such people will be trained through a skill development programme that will enable them to acquire skills and knowledge necessary for better employment opportunities.

"This initiative is a step towards fulfilling the government's commitment to creating equal opportunities for all, including the differently-abled," he said.

The Delhi government will also organise awareness camps in all districts where differently-abled people will be informed about government schemes, facilities and skill development programmes.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

