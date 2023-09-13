Confirmation

Delhi govt to launch mobile registration vans for construction workers

The Aam Aadmi Party government will facilitate the registration of construction workers by launching special mobile registration vans, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party government will facilitate the registration of construction workers by launching special mobile registration vans, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Wednesday.
"The labour department will register the construction workers at all labour sites in Delhi using vans so that they can be enabled to take benefit of various welfare schemes of the government," he said after a meeting with department officials.
Launching mobile registration vans will be a significant step in this direction as it will help deliver essential documents for all welfare schemes to as many labourers as possible, he added.
Anand said that a specially designed skill development programme would soon be launched for Delhi's construction workers.
"The plan is to commence it at the end of this month. This programme will provide opportunities to labourers to improve their skills and open new employment avenues to them," he added.
The minister said the labour department will also create awareness about various welfare schemes among the workers through distribution of newsletters at the construction sites in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government AAP government

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

