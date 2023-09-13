Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

NHRC sends notice to Centre, DGCI over circulation of falsified drugs

National Human Rights Commission, in a statement, observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is matter of concern, official said

pharma, medicine, drugs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The NHRC has issued notices to the Union health ministry and the Drugs Controller General of India over the reported circulation of falsified liver drug Defitalio and cancer drug Adcetris, officials said on Wednesday.
The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement, observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern, it said.
The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that after the alert from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has asked the state regulators, doctors and patients to remain vigilant about two medicines - liver drug Defitalio and cancer drug Adcetris, as the falsified versions of these drugs are circulating in four countries, including India", it said.
"Reportedly, the falsified versions of Adcetris injection 50 mg, detected in four countries, including India, are most often found to be available at the patient level and distributed in unregulated supply chains (mainly online)," it added.
Accordingly, it has issued direct issuance notices to the secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Drugs Controller General of India calling for a detailed report, the statement said.
The report should include the present status of the implementation of the relevant laws to check the supply and sale of the falsified versions of life-saving drugs, including Defitalio and Adcetris, if any, as mentioned in the news report. The response is expected within four weeks, it added.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

NHRC issues notice to UP Police over killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

NHRC notices to govt on deaths of inmates at pvt drug de-addiction centres

NHRC issues notices to Hry govt, Gurugram municipality over sewer death

NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over plight of shelter home inmates

HC stays CID petition seeking Chandrababu's custody in multi-cr scam case

Govt clears eCourts Project phase-III, with financial outlay of Rs 7,210 cr

Supreme Court calls for guidelines on media reporting in criminal cases

Cabinet approves eCourts project phase-III with cost of Rs 7,210 crore

Govt exploring legal options against 2 cos for non-compliance with FAME II

According to the media report, carried on September 11, "The product does not have marketing authorisation" in India and Turkiye.
However, the falsified versions of the liver medicine Defitalio were detected in India and Turkiye, which were supplied outside of regulated and authorised channels, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NHRC Pharma sector Pharma industry

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon