Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 07:26 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC issues notice to Google, seeks reply to Aaradhya Bachchan's plea

Delhi HC issues notice to Google, seeks reply to Aaradhya Bachchan's plea

The court on April 20, 2023 passed an interim order restraining several YouTube channels from publishing misleading content on her health

aaradhya bachchan, abhishek bachchan, aishwarya rai

The plaintiffs alleged there were certain "absolutely false" videos on YouTube about her health and private life | Image: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Google's response after Aaradhya Bachchan said her petition to restrain and take down misleading content on her health should be decided without hearing the YouTube channels that were not responding to her plea.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice on an application by Aaradhya, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, seeking to proceed ex-parte since the defendants were not appearing in the matter and to pass a decree in her favour.

The high court posted the matter on March 17.

The application for a "summary judgment" was passed in a pending lawsuit by the minor child and her father.

 

The court on April 20, 2023 passed an interim order restraining several YouTube channels from publishing misleading content on her health and said spreading disinformation about a child reflected "morbid perversity".

Also Read

Rashmi Saluja, chairperson, Religare

Proxy advisors oppose Rashmi Saluja's reappointment at Religare Enterprises

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Delhi High Court sets aside Rs 1,891 crore arbitral award against NTPC

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused

Unnao rape case: HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar for eye surgery

Delhi High Court

HC refuses urgent hearing to plea against 'freebies' by political parties

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Manish Sisodia

Delhi polls: Retd judge files PIL against sops promised by BJP, Cong, AAP

It directed Google to take down from its platform certain videos claiming Aaradhya was "critically ill" and "no more".

The court also issued summons on the lawsuit to the YouTube channels, including "Bollywood Time", "Bolly Pakora", "Bolly Samosa", "Bollywood Shine" and others, saying a prima facie case was made out for grant of interim relief to prevent further prejudice.

The plaintiffs alleged there were certain "absolutely false" videos on YouTube about her health and private life that portrayed the Bachchan family name in bad light as the name itself was "protectable as a trademark" and "epitomised highest of virtues".

The videos violated the minor's privacy and the sole purpose behind the "distasteful content" was to "create shock value, gain overnight popularity" and profit, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HD Kumaraswamy

SC to hear Union minister Kumaraswamy's plea in graft case on Feb 25

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Stubble burning: SC asks CAQM to hold meeting with Punjab, Haryana, UP

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

BJP govt trying hard to bring development across Manipur since 2017: CM

Ravinder Raina, Ravinder

Bid to destabilise peace: BJP's Ravinder Raina on killing of ex-serviceman

Sam Altman

OpenAI chief Sam Altman likely to visit India on Feb 5 amid legal battles

Topics : Google Delhi High Court Aishwarya Rai Abhishek Bachchan YouTube

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon