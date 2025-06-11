Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CAT issues notice to AIR over plea by casual RJs on announcer hiring

CAT issues notice to AIR over plea by casual RJs on announcer hiring

The tribunal noted that the association had also filed an application for impleading themselves in the matter before the apex court

AIR, All India Radio

In an order dated June 10, CAT said the April 4 notification would be "subject to the outcome of the present original application". (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued notice to All India Radio and others on a plea filed by the association of casual radio jockeys (RJs) against the public sector radio broadcaster's notification on appointment of casual announcers.

Judicial Member Manish Garg noted the submissions of senior advocate Salman Khurshid that the All India Radio Broadcasting Professionals Association, comprising around 20 casual announcers or RJs, were working for "a long time", and that the matter on the regularisation of "similarly situated persons" was pending in the Supreme Court.

The tribunal noted that the association had also filed an application for impleading themselves in the matter before the apex court.

 

In an order dated June 10, CAT said the April 4 notification would be "subject to the outcome of the present original application".

"Issue notice to the respondents. Let the reply be filed within four weeks," the tribunal said.

Also Read

Simran Singh, RJ and Instagram influencer found dead in Gurugram flat

Who was Simran Singh, RJ, Instagram influencer found dead in Gurugram flat?

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: Webster gets his fifty; 180 up for the Aussies

IND vs ARG FIH Pro League 2025

IND vs ARG FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: India 2-3 Argentina (3rd Quarter)

Union Bank

Union Bank of India reduces repo linked rate by 50 bps, effective June 11

PremiumDiageo, alcohol, liquor

Alcohol firms seek clarity as Maharashtra hikes excise duty on spirits

The respondents are All India Radio or Akashvani, the Centre and Prasar Bharti Broadcasting Corporation of India.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the respondents argued that the plea was "premature" as the vacancy notification was under further consideration and no prejudice would be caused to the applicants as they belonged to a "distinct class".

Khurshid countered the submission and argued the notification was "adding new casual announcers to the existing ones, thereby further adding to the long list of casual announcers".

The hearing was then posted on July 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for IRCTC Tatkal bookings from July 1

konkan railways

LIVE news updates: Railways trial 24-hr ticket confirmation for waitlist passengers

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

SC refuses to quash FIR against ex-judge accused of raping minor daughter

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

Delhi HC dismisses Amanatullah Khan's PIL on Batla House demolition drive

Train, Indian Railway

Cabinet clears ₹6,405 cr railway doubling projects in three states

Topics : Radio jockeys All India Radio India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon