Delhi L-G lays foundation for trekking and adventure track along Yamuna

The 11 km of track will be all along the Eastern Bank of the River which does not have any major habitats and outfalling drains, unlike the Western Bank

ANI General News
New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a trekking and adventure track along Yamuna from Signature Bridge to Asita.

"Continuing with the task of restoration and development of the Yamuna floodplains, in his capacity as Chairman of the NGT appointed High-Level Committee for Rejuvenation of Yamuna, Delhi LG, VK Saxena today laid the foundation stone for the construction of the first of its kind Trekking and Adventure Track at Signature Bridge," Delhi LG office statement said.

The Eco Battalion of the Territorial Army will construct the track.

"To be constructed by the Eco Battalion of Territorial Army, the earthen (kuchcha) Track to be developed amidst trees, grasslands and flower beds along the Yamuna floodplains on the Eastern Bank, will run throughout the 11 km stretch up to Asita at ITO Barrage," the statement said.

The track will run through a green field alignment and will pass through the fields of Garhi Mandu, Shastri Park, Old Railway Bridge, Geeta Colony Bridge and Asita upto ITO Barrage. The Delhi LG while conceptualizing the restoration and makeover of the Yamuna floodplains, had underlined that the floodplains should be developed such, that the people of Delhi come closer to the river and become stakeholders in its rejuvenation, an official statement mentioned.

"All efforts in this direction, be it the development of Asita, Baansera, triple grid plantation drive from Garhi Mandu to Shastri Park to Bela Farms, development of Qudsia Ghat or the foundation stone laid today, will bring people from across the city on the banks of the river and ensure that their presence over there instils a sense of ownership of the river and simultaneously deter unauthorized occupation of the river bank and throwing of garbage into it," it added.

The track will be constructed along the easter bank of the Yamuna River.

The 11 km of track will be all along the Eastern Bank of the River which does not have any major habitats and outfalling drains, unlike the Western Bank. The official statement said that the basic track will be ready by June 1 and later, the area along and around will be beautified by planting suitable plants like 'Bara Maasi' and ' Office Time'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Trekkers adventure tourism Yamuna

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

