Delhi Master Plan 2047 plans multi-modal transport hubs at 3 key locations

To provide different types of transportation services in a single area, the Master Plan of Delhi 2047 proposes developing Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTHs), where metro, bus, railway and other facilities are available in close proximity, officials said on Saturday.

Three locations, including Anand Vihar-Karkardooma, Kashmere Gate and Nizamuddin-Sarai Kale Khan road stretches, will be developed as multi-modal transit hubs integrating rail, metro, bus, para-transit and non-motorised transport to improve last-mile connectivity.

"Delhi will develop high-footfall transit nodes with multiple modes of transport located at a single location as Multi-Modal Transport Hubs (MMTHs), with comprehensive plans to be prepared jointly by all concerned transit agencies," an official added.

According to the draft MPD plan, the concerned transit agencies will undertake coordinated plans for execution of such projects. Beyond the aforementioned roads, additional areas will also be identified for the establishment of such hubs.

"Agencies may amalgamate their land and integrate multiple modes within the same building or complex. In cases where non-contiguous land parcels are separated by features such as railway tracks or roads, integration of buildings using connectors such as skywalks and subways will be permitted, subject to statutory clearances," the draft states.

The MMTH projects will facilitate easy interchange between different modes of transport within an integrated complex through multi-level interchange facilities and active spaces such as retail podiums, it added.

"Separate parcels may also be connected through skywalks, subways and pedestrian bridges, subject to necessary approvals. The hubs will promote safety, public interaction and economic activity through cultural and public spaces," the draft MPD said.

To improve public transportation for the public, the MPD suggests that transit agencies work on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and AI-based passenger and traffic management systems to support data integration, better enforcement and smoother movement between different transport modes.

Transit Oriented Development (TOD) project within a 500-metre radius of an MMTH will be considered for approval only after integration with the plan.