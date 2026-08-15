Rajasthan to introduce Uniform Civil Code, says CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the state government would be introducing the Rajasthan Civil Code 2026 in line with the constitutional spirit of Article 44, which provides for a Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing the state-level Independence Day function at Dr Karni Singh Stadium here, Sharma said the proposed legislation would seek to ensure a uniform legal framework for all citizens of the state.

He said the government had taken several big and tough steps to strengthen law and order and create an atmosphere of peace and security in Rajasthan.

Sharma said that a legislation had been enacted to check unlawful religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means.

"The government is following a zero tolerance policy towards crime and corruption. This has helped reduce crime and create an atmosphere of peace in the state," he said.

Speaking about the state's development agenda, Sharma said the government was committed to fulfilling the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Rajasthan' by 2047.

He said that PM Narendra Modi has taken a resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047 and the Rajasthan government is working with the vision of building a 'Viksit Rajasthan'.

He said there has been an unprecedented expansion of the road network in the state and the government is continuously working to strengthen infrastructure and accelerate development.

Highlighting India's progress, Sharma said the country's digital model is being discussed across the world, and India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing major economies.

"Today, the world listens carefully to what India has to say. India is moving forward and its stature on the global stage is continuously rising," he said.

Sharma said Rajasthan is also moving ahead with the resolve to make a significant contribution towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He said that the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Project at Pachpadra and the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power project are key initiatives for the state's future growth.

"Rajasthan is moving towards becoming self-reliant in power and claimed that the state ranked first nationally in solar power capacity and second in renewable energy capacity," he said.

After hoisting the national flag, Sharma inspected the parade and took the salute at the march-past. He also presented medals and certificates to officials and employees for their contribution to government services.

Cultural performances by folk artists from Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, along with schoolchildren from across the state, were held during the celebrations.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and other public representatives and officials attended the function.

Governor Haribhau Bagade hoisted the tricolour at the governor's residence, while assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani hoisted the flag at the assembly building.

The Independence Day functions were also held in party offices, schools and other institutions across the state.