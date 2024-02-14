Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on February 13

Delhi Metro surpassed the record of 7.103 million passenger journeys set on September 4 last year

Delhi metro, Metro, DMRC

The announcement came as the national capital is witnessing traffic restrictions owing to the farmers' protest (Photo: Wikipedia)

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

The Delhi Metro saw the highest number of passengers ever, at 7.109 million, on February 13, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. It surpassed the record of 7.103 million passenger journeys set on September 4, 2023. 

In a post on social media platform X, DMRC said, "Delhi Metro broke its highest Passenger journey record set in September 2023 by registering an unmatched 7.109 million passenger ridership on Tuesday (February 13, 2024), the highest ever daily passenger ridership."


Before September, the previous highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 6.994 million and 6.816 million on August 29 and August 28, 2023, respectively.

The announcement came as the national capital is witnessing traffic restrictions owing to the farmers' protest. Earlier on February 13, DMRC announced that one or more gates had been shut at nine stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg and Barakhamba Road. 

Later in the night, however, DMRC announced that the gates had been opened. "All gates are now open for entry/exit," it said in a post on X. 

Last year, to improve the passenger experience and make it easier for them to buy tickets, DMRC started getting QR Code-based tickets via WhatsApp and Paytm. 

The commuters can get the mobile QR ticket on the Paytm app under the "Metro" section by simply entering the station of entry and destination station on the day of the journey. Passengers can hold their smartphones in front of the QR code scanner of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at both entry and exit stations to proceed with the journey. Earlier, this facility was available only on Airport Express Line.

On WhatsApp, they can text "Hi" to +91-9650855800 and get the ticket after chatting with the chatbot. 

Currently, it has 12 lines and 288 stations across Delhi-NCR. 
Topics : Delhi Metro DMRC farmers protest BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

