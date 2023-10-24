Delhi Metro to run 40 additional trips on weekdays starting Oct 25: DMRC

The Delhi Metro will run 40 additional trips on weekdays starting October 25, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II measures were invoked to combat pollution in the national capital.

Usually, over 4,300 trips are undertaken by the Delhi Metro everyday, the DMRC said.



