Delhi Metro to run 40 additional trips on weekdays starting Oct 25: DMRC

The move comes days after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II measures were invoked to combat pollution in the national capital

DMRC, Delhi metro

Photo: DMRC twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
The Delhi Metro will run 40 additional trips on weekdays starting October 25, the DMRC said on Tuesday.
The move comes days after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II measures were invoked to combat pollution in the national capital.
The Delhi Metro will run 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) across its network starting Wednesday, the DMRC said in a statement.
This has been planned to increase the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR, it said.
Usually, over 4,300 trips are undertaken by the Delhi Metro everyday, the DMRC said.

''As part of the various measures being adopted by the Delhi government to combat pollution under GRAP-II stage, DMRC will run 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Mon-Fri) across its network starting Wednesday,'' announced DMRC on X.

This has been planned to intensify the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR. Usually, over 4300 trips are performed by Delhi Metro trains everyday.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

