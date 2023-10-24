close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Lord Ram's principles can help us fight with evils in society: Prez Murmu

The President made these remarks during her participation in the Dussehra festivities organized by the Dharmic Leela Committee at the Red Fort

President Murmu

Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasized that the principles of Lord Ram can provide solutions to fight various evils prevailing in society.
The President made these remarks during her participation in the Dussehra festivities organized by the Dharmic Leela Committee at the Red Fort.
"Today also, we are facing so many evils. From corruption to terrorism, so many evils are in front of us. Lord Ram's principles can help us deal with the challenges these evils pose," the president said.
She highlighted the need for collective unity to conquer these societal ills, much like how Lord Rama rallied everyone to defeat the Ravana.
"The way Lord Ram took the help of everyone to defeat the evil. We can also defeat Ravanas in our society by getting united. In our society, everyone plays an important role, be it a farmer or a soldier securing borders. Scientists and politicians all play important roles in society," she said.
Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated to symbolize the victory of good over evil. It commemorates the day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana, and this belief gave rise to the tradition of burning effigies of Ravana.
The 'Vijaya Dashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.
It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of 'Vijaya Dashmi'.
"Best wishes to my family members across the country on Vijaya Dashmi. This holy festival brings the message of ending negative forces as well as adopting goodness in life. Wishing you all a Happy Vijaya Dashmi!" PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Also Read

10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras part of I-Day security at Red Fort

77th Independence Day 2023: Chief Guest, Theme, Flag Hoisting Time

Vehicle movement suspended in Delhi near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Independence Day: BRO members invited as special guests at Red Fort

Skyroot unveils Vikram-1 rocket, set to launch satellites early next year

India bag 17 medals, including 3 gold on Day 2 of Asian Para Games

Will never accept illegal immigrants in Manipur, says CM Biren Singh

India Inc turns more diverse for positions higher up the ladder: EY India

Root out distortions like casteism, regionalism in society: PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : president Lord Ram Red Fort

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon