Lord Ram's principles can help us fight with evils in society: Prez Murmu

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasized that the principles of Lord Ram can provide solutions to fight various evils prevailing in society.

The President made these remarks during her participation in the Dussehra festivities organized by the Dharmic Leela Committee at the Red Fort.

"Today also, we are facing so many evils. From corruption to terrorism, so many evils are in front of us. Lord Ram's principles can help us deal with the challenges these evils pose," the president said.

She highlighted the need for collective unity to conquer these societal ills, much like how Lord Rama rallied everyone to defeat the Ravana.

"The way Lord Ram took the help of everyone to defeat the evil. We can also defeat Ravanas in our society by getting united. In our society, everyone plays an important role, be it a farmer or a soldier securing borders. Scientists and politicians all play important roles in society," she said.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated to symbolize the victory of good over evil. It commemorates the day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana, and this belief gave rise to the tradition of burning effigies of Ravana.

The 'Vijaya Dashmi' also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of 'Vijaya Dashmi'.

"Best wishes to my family members across the country on Vijaya Dashmi. This holy festival brings the message of ending negative forces as well as adopting goodness in life. Wishing you all a Happy Vijaya Dashmi!" PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

