Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Metro to start services at 4am on Independence Day for Red Fort event

Delhi Metro to start services at 4am on Independence Day for Red Fort event

Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am, after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement

DMRC, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro Time on 15 Aug: Those holding bona fide invitation cards issued by the Ministry of Defence for the ceremony will be provided special QR tickets by the DMRC for travel to and from the venue. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate stations are the nearest to the R

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 am on all lines on August 15 to facilitate special guests, invitees, and the public attending the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday. 

Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am, after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Those holding bona fide invitation cards issued by the Ministry of Defence for the ceremony will be provided special QR tickets by the DMRC for travel to and from the venue. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate stations are the nearest to the Red Fort.

 

The Ministry of Defence will reimburse the DMRC for the cost of such travel, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Constitution Club of India

Rajiv Pratap Rudy wins BJP clash: What is Constitution Club, why it matters

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED questions Suresh Raina in alleged 'illegal' online betting app case

Bird Flu

UP CM orders heightened security, sanitisation in zoos over bird flu threat

Swati Maliwal, Swati, Maliwal

Delhi court acquits Swati Maliwal accused of revealing rape victim's name

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar SIR requires 11 documents, exercise deemed voter-friendly: SC

Topics : Independence Day Delhi Metro Red Fort DMRC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon