Delhi Metro Yellow line service delayed, commuters complain on Twitter

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Yellow Line suffered a technical snag today that disrupted service between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat for a while.
DMRC tweeted about the delay in the yellow line service. "Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.
Commuters were stranded due to disrupted services. The yellow line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro, connecting Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
People react on Twitter
People showed their frustration over Twitter. One Twitter user wrote, "Don't call it a delay when the service has stopped altogether. No metro is going towards Huda City Centre from Kashmere Gate. People are being asked to take the violet line."
Another user wrote, “Services are severely affected at all the stations of Yellow line."
DMRC, in another tweet, assured users about the efforts being made toward normalcy. DMRC tweeted, "Commuters travelling between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat can also use the Violet Line. All efforts are being made to restore normal services on the impacted portion in Yellow Line."
Also Read
DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today
Delhi Metro to start double-line movement on Grey Line section today
MeT issues 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm, lightning in Himachal for Apr 4
Russia in talks with India to develop Northern Sea shipping route: Interfax
Metro operations on Grey Line unavailable for one hour, say officials
HC sets aside DU order debarring student over screening of BBC documentary
Babita forced us to sit on dharna and then backstabbed, alleges grappler
Situation in Sudan highly volatile; our focus is safety of Indians: Kwatra
EAM discusses situation in Indo-Pacific with his Colombian counterpart
Won't notify fact checking unit for fake news against govt till Jul 5: Govt
Normal services have resumed now, DMRC tweeted.