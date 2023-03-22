JUST IN
Demystifying Nithyananda's self-proclaimed country United States of Kailasa
Business Standard

DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today

According to officials, the move to increase the speed will bring down the travel time between the New Delhi and IGI Airport stations from 19 minutes by around a couple of minutes

Topics
DMRC | Delhi Metro

ANI 

dmrc, delhi metro
Representative Image

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) will increase the operational speed of the Airport Express Line from 80 kmph to 100 kmph from Wednesday.

The test run will take place at 1 pm on Wednesday on the Airport Express Line from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station to demonstrate the enhanced speed.

Media persons are also invited to the test.

According to officials, the move to increase the speed will bring down the travel time between the New Delhi and IGI Airport stations from 19 minutes by around a couple of minutes.

According to officials, DMRC has plans to increase the operational speed of the line, which will bring down the travel time between the two stations to around 15 minutes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:01 IST

