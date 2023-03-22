DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro fails to comply with Delhi HC order to pay DAMEPL by Oct 4
RLDA conducts pre-bid meeting for leasing of land in Dwarka Sector 21
Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India
KCR to lay foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro on Dec 9
Metro operations on Grey Line unavailable for one hour, say officials
-
The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) will increase the operational speed of the Airport Express Line from 80 kmph to 100 kmph from Wednesday.
The test run will take place at 1 pm on Wednesday on the Airport Express Line from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station to demonstrate the enhanced speed.
Media persons are also invited to the test.
According to officials, the move to increase the speed will bring down the travel time between the New Delhi and IGI Airport stations from 19 minutes by around a couple of minutes.
According to officials, DMRC has plans to increase the operational speed of the line, which will bring down the travel time between the two stations to around 15 minutes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU