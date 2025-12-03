Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi-NCR industries ordered to install emission monitors or risk closure

Delhi-NCR industries ordered to install emission monitors or risk closure

The central government also directed Delhi-NCR states to finalise their 2026 air pollution control plans within this month

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Amid continuing hazardous air quality, the Centre on Wednesday ordered Delhi-NCR authorities to crack down on highly polluting industries that miss the December 31 deadline to install real-time emission monitoring systems and air pollution control devices.

The central government also directed Delhi-NCR states to finalise their 2026 air pollution control plans within this month.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Central Pollution Control Board Chairperson Vir Vikram Yadav said 2,254 highly polluting industries in Delhi-NCR have not yet installed and connected their Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) to the CPCB server.

 

"Strict action, including closure, will be taken against industries that do not meet the December 31 deadline," he said.

All medium and large red-category units in the food and food processing, textile and metal processing sectors in Delhi-NCR are mandated to install OCEMS for real-time monitoring of emissions, stack gases and industrial operations, he added.

Industries have also been told to install air pollution control devices by December 31, failing which action will follow, he said.

Commission for Air Quality Management chairperson Rajesh Verma said Punjab and Haryana have been asked to prepare an action plan this year itself to curb stubble burning during the next paddy harvesting season. A meeting in this regard will be held soon in Chandigarh, he added.

Verma said the CAQM will also set up an expert committee on vehicular pollution.

He said 62 congestion-linked pollution hotspots have been identified in Delhi, and agencies, including the traffic police and public works department, have been asked to act immediately. Authorities in cities adjoining Delhi have also been directed to do the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air pollution Delhi Pollution Emissions

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

