NGT issues notice on Gurugram society's plea against DG sets installation

NGT issues notice on Gurugram society's plea against DG sets installation

The society has objected to the construction, relocation and proposed installation of 24 high-capacity diesel generator (DG) sets, with a total capacity of 67,500 KVA

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench in New Delhi has issued notices to the State of Haryana and other authorities on a plea filed by the National Media Centre Co-operative House Building Society Ltd., Gurugram.

The society has objected to the construction, relocation and proposed installation of 24 high-capacity diesel generator (DG) sets, with a total capacity of 67,500 KVA, along with a cooling tower in the immediate vicinity of their residential complex.

The matter was heard by a Bench consisting of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member.

During the hearing, the applicants submitted that these DG sets and the cooling tower are being installed adjacent to the Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro Station and very close to a pre-primary school, a day-care centre and a community facility within their society.

 

Senior Advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, appearing for the society, argued that the installations violate specific conditions of the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted in 2019 as well as those incorporated in the expanded EC for the project.

He pointed out that both the original and expanded ECs require the project proponent to decide the location of DG sets only after consultation with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). However, according to an RTI reply dated July 24, 2025, no such approval or location specification was given by the HSPCB, indicating that the requirement was ignored.

The applicants further contended that the DG sets are being placed in Part B of the land parcel, which does not fall within the 36.36 acres for which the EC was originally granted.

They relied on project maps submitted in the record to show that the proposed DG set location lies outside the approved EC area. Another alleged violation pointed out before the Tribunal relates to EC Condition No. 18, which prohibits any construction beneath the 220 KV high-tension line passing through the project site.

The applicants argued that the project proponent is raising construction in direct contravention of this restriction.

After hearing the submissions, the Tribunal noted that the application raises substantial issues concerning compliance with environmental norms.

It therefore issued notice to all respondents, directing them to file their replies in the form of affidavits at least one week prior to the next date of hearing. The applicant society has also been directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service within the same timeframe. The matter has been posted for further consideration on January 9, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

