Home / India News / Delhi air quality turn 'severe' as AQI crosses 400 across multiple hotspots

Delhi air quality turn 'severe' as AQI crosses 400 across multiple hotspots

Delhi's air quality slips into severe levels again, with most areas under smog. AQI readings above 400 at key hotspots signal serious health risks, while forecasts show little relief

Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts the city will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next few days. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

After days of staying in ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ levels, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to 'severe' levels on Wednesday. Most areas were blanketed in smog, with the majority of monitoring stations recording air quality index (AQI) above 400, aggravating health risks for residents.
 
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded 402 AQI at 8 am, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Nehru Nagar and Chandni Chowk reported the worst air quality, while NSIT Dwarka was the only location in the ‘poor’ range.
 
Other hotspots which recorded severe readings are:
 
  • Ashok Vihar: 403
  • Bawana: 408
  • Chandni Chowk: 431
  • Nehru Nagar: 436
  • RK Puram: 420
  • Rohini: 417
  • Vivek Vihar: 415
 
By 4 pm on Tuesday, the city’s average AQI was 372 (‘very poor’), up from 304 on Monday and 279 on Sunday. 
 

CPCB defines AQI ranges as follows:
 
0–50: Good
 
51–100: Satisfactory
 
101–200: Moderate
 
201–300: Poor
 
301–400: Very Poor
 
401–500: Severe
 

Will air quality improve in the coming days?

 
The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts the city will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next few days, with mist or haze during night hours. Meteorological conditions are expected to continue hindering pollutant dispersal, limiting improvement.
 

Why is Delhi’s air still so toxic despite fewer farm fires?

 
The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report shows that even with a lower contribution from farm fires this season, local pollution sources such as vehicles and combustion remain major contributors. Early winter trends (October-November) indicate worsening air in smaller NCR towns and a risk of reversing long-term gains. CSE study also found 22 monitoring stations recorded carbon dioxide above permissible limits.
 
The report also notes a sharp increase in pollution hotspots, from 13 officially designated in 2018 to several areas now regularly reporting pollution far above the city average. 
 

What does the weather forecast indicate?

 
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD):
 
  • Minimum temperatures may fall 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next three days and rise 2–3 degrees Celsius in the following three days.
  • Temperatures expected below normal (-1.6 to -5.0 degrees Celsius) over this period.
  • Wednesday forecast: mainly clear skies, shallow fog in mornings, with temperatures ranging 9 degrees Celsius–25 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

