Monday, December 08, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi not merely a city but 'living civilisation': CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi not merely a city but 'living civilisation': CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta said this at the 20th session of the Unesco Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held at the Red Fort

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi is not merely a city but a "living civilisation" shaped by a continuous cultural evolution from Indraprastha of the Mahabharata to a modern democratic place, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

Gupta said this at the 20th session of the Unesco Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held at the Red Fort.

She said India's intangible cultural heritage ranged from the Vedas, Upanishads and yoga to festivals, rituals and performing arts, which thrives "not in museums but in the everyday lives of its people".

The chief minister noted that rapid modernisation, climate change, migration and digital transformation make protection of intangible heritage more critical than ever.

 

India's recent emphasis on promoting traditional knowledge systems and cultural practices on global platforms, she said, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of strengthening the country's cultural roots and civilisational identity.

Also Read

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Penalty imposed on construction sites flouting pollution norms: Sirsa

BJP Flag, BJP

'Historic blunders' on J-K, China, Nehru's legacy: BJP hits back at Sonia

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Air pollution a legacy problem we inherited, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Nityanand Rai

Tejashwi's absence from Bihar politics shows his lack of attachment: Rai

Omar Abdullah, Omar

INDIA bloc on life support, risks being wheeled into ICU: Omar Abdullah

Inviting delegates to explore Delhi beyond the conference, Gupta urged them to experience its "living cultural essence" in its streets, aromas, craftsmanship and architecture.

She highlighted the Prime Ministers' Museum, the Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Memorial, Akshardham, the Lotus Temple, India Gate and the National War Memorial as symbols of Delhi's cultural, spiritual and constitutional richness.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Unesco Director-General Khaled El-Enany and India's Permanent Representative to Unesco Vishal V. Sharma attended the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Revanth Reddy

Telangana to name key roads after Ratan Tata, Trump and tech giants

Aadhaar

UIDAI to mandate registration for entities using Aadhaar verification

Goa fire, Goa night club fire

At least 25 killed, 6 injured in massive fire at nightclub in Goa

Assam

Law, identity, and the 2026 Assam mandate amid Sarma's reform pitchpremium

Kisan credit card

eNAM 2.0 rollout hits trouble as Rajasthan flags data-migration glitchespremium

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi government BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBigg Boss 19 TimeVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon