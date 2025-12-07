Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UIDAI to mandate registration for entities using Aadhaar verification

The new verification process will also resolve issues related to several works that get hampered due to downtime of intermediate servers that connect with the central Aadhaar database

UIDAI is set to notify a new rule requiring registration of entities using Aadhaar verification, replacing photocopies with secure app-based and QR-code authentication. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

A new rule to discourage entities like hotels, event organisers, etc, from taking photocopy of Aadhaar cards of customers and storing them in physical form will be published soon, a senior government official said.
 
Such practices are in contravention of the present Aadhaar Act.
 
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar told PTI that the authority has approved a new rule mandating registration of entities that seek Aadhaar-based verification like hotels, event organisers, etc, to provide them access to a new technology that will enable them to verify an individual by scanning QR code or connecting with new Aadhaar app in the works, the top official said.
 
 
"The new rule has been approved by the authority and will be notified soon. It will mandate registration of offline verification-seeking entities like hotels, event organisers. The objective is to discourage paper-based Aadhaar verification," Kumar said.
 
Entities seeking offline verification will get access to API (application programming interface) through which they can update their system for Aadhaar verification.
 
UIDAI is beta-testing a new app that will enable app-to-app verification without needing to connect with the central Aadhaar database server for every verification.
 
The new app can also be used at places like airports, shops that need to sell age-appropriate products, etc.
 
"The ease of verification will enhance offline verification without the use of paper while maintaining privacy of users or any risk of their Aadhaar data getting leaked for misuse," Kumar said.
 
The new app is expected to finetune Aadhaar authentication service in line with Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which will be completely operational in 18 months.
 
The app will enable users to update their address proof documents on the new app and add other family members on the same app who don't own any mobile phone. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aadhaar UIDAI number Aadhaar authentication UIDAI

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

