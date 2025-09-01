Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SpiceJet flight returns mid-air, lands in Pune after technical glitch

SpiceJet flight returns mid-air, lands in Pune after technical glitch

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, SpiceJet said in a statement

Photo: Pexels

"SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, bearing registration VT-SLG was midway diverted back to Pune airport due to a technical glitch. The flight landed back under full emergency conditions after an hour of its take off for Delhi," the source said. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from Pune made a mid-air turnback to the originating airport due to a technical glitch on Monday and landed under full emergency conditions, a source said.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, SpiceJet said in a statement.

"SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft, bearing registration VT-SLG was midway diverted back to Pune airport due to a technical glitch. The flight landed back under full emergency conditions after an hour of its take off for Delhi," the source said.

The flight SG937 had departed with a delay of 40 minutes from its scheduled time of 6 am from Pune airport, and was to land in Delhi at 8.10 am, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

 

"SpiceJet flight SG 937 on September 1, operating from Pune to Delhi, returned to Pune shortly after take-off. Following take-off, the flap transit light illuminated, and the operating crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures," the airline said.

As a precautionary measure, SpiceJet said, the pilots decided to return to Pune.

"The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned normally. Affected passengers are being accommodated on alternate flights or offered full refunds," it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

