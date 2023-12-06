Sensex (0.44%)
69604.13 + 307.99
Nifty (0.40%)
20938.80 + 83.70
Nifty Midcap (0.40%)
44299.25 + 176.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.17%)
6728.15 + 11.65
Nifty Bank (-0.23%)
46902.55 -109.70
Heatmap

Delhi Police on alert after SFJ chief Pannun threatens to attack Parliament

When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident," the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi

Delhi police

Delhi police

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police are on alert after the US-based Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message threatening to "shake the very foundation of Parliament" on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.
A senior police officer said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament. "No one will be allowed to disturb law and order," he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident," the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi.
In the video, which also had a photo of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the chief of the proscribed organisation Sikhs for Justice claimed that the Narendra Modi government tried to kill him and threatened to respond on December 13.
Pannu claimed that his response would shake "the very foundation of the Indian Parliament".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

US sent officials to India to 'press for probe into plot to kill Pannun'

Hindu Forum Canada seeks ban on Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun

Pro-Khalistan separatist Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13

Over 100 websites blocked for facilitating organised illegal investments

Rajput community calls for Rajasthan Bandh over murder of Karni Sena chief

India seeks 5 yr patent waiver for Covid diagnostics, therapeutics from WTO

Karni Sena protest death of Sukhdev Gogamedi, BJP blames outgoing govt

Cyclone Michaung: Stalin writes to PM, seeks relief fund of Rs 5,060 cr

Topics : Parliament attacks Parliament Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Pro-Khalistan terrorists Terrorsim

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon