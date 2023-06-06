Delhi Police visits WFI chief's UP home, records statements of associates

The Delhi Police has recorded statements of associates of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of investigations into sexual harassment allegations against him, officials said on Tuesday.

They also said the girl whose statement was the basis of a case being registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

The officials said police are collecting evidence in connection with the case filed against the BJP MP, and will submit a report in court accordingly.

"A team of Delhi Police visited Gonda and recorded statements of Singh's associates and those working at his house, including his driver. This is being done as part of further investigation to collect evidence and corroborate versions of the witnesses with that of Singh and the complainants in the case," an official said.

"Since the case is very sensitive, we cannot divulge any information regarding it," he added.

The team checked their IDs and noted their addresses while recording the statements, police added.

Also Read 'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief 'Sabka saath nahin, Brij Bhushan ka saath': Kapil Sibal's dig at govt My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back Next wrestlers' mahapanchayat dates to be announced in 3-4 days: Punia Pro-Khalistan slogans raised on 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar Bihar bridge collapse: Govt sends show cause notice to construction firm REET paper leak: ED seizes incriminating documents during Rajasthan raids Mizoram, Assam provide asylum to 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur Manipur govt extends ban on internet, including broadband till June 10

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, are protesting against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, whom they have accused of sexually harassing women.