Rain in Delhi, snow in hills end North India's dry spell; cold wave returns

Weather conditions across North India have turned markedly active, bringing an end to the prolonged dry spell that had dominated the region for much of January. A western disturbance has triggered widespread rain and snowfall over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains, leading to a sharp fall in temperatures, dense fog and fresh cold wave conditions.

Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand witnessed the first widespread snowfall of the season, while rain lashed parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The precipitation has improved soil moisture but also caused disruptions, particularly in hill areas where snow accumulation led to slippery roads and traffic restrictions.

Delhi-NCR covered in dense fog after rain

The national capital and its surrounding areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Saturday following a fresh spell of rainfall on Friday. Dense fog conditions reduced visibility across several parts of Delhi-NCR, while the rain brought slight relief from deteriorating air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies, moderate fog during morning hours, and strong surface winds of 10–20 kmph today. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with temperatures remaining appreciably below normal on January 24.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist during morning hours for the next six days, while partly cloudy conditions are expected on January 25 and 26.

Cold wave, dense fog alerts issued for several states

IMD has issued cold wave warnings for isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, while dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places over Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi. Dense fog conditions are also expected over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the coming days.

Over northwest India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall further in the next 24 hours before stabilising and gradually rising towards the end of the week.

Thunderstorms in the south amid unsettled weather

While northern states grapple with cold and fog, parts of southern India are witnessing thunderstorm activity. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with isolated heavy rain at some places. Kerala may also receive rainfall in the coming days.

Light to moderate rain is forecast at scattered places across the northeast, while squally winds over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal have prompted advisories for fishermen.