Delhi Ramleela committee to stage Broadway-like show as it turns 100

Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, one of the oldest Ramleela committees in the national capital, will stage a performance at Siri Fort Auditorium on June 10 to mark its 100th anniversary

Press Trust of India New Delhi
theatres, cinema hall

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
The 'Jai Shri Ram-Ramayana' production with digital audio-visual effects and soundtracks will cast Bollywood actors Punit Issar, Vindu Dara Singh as well as Siddhant Issar and Shilpa in lead roles, said the organisers in a press conference.

Issar who will play the role of demon king Ravana in the play claimed the stage production will match Broadway shows.

The father-son duo of Punit and Siddhant Issar conceived and directed the play. Siddhant will play the role of Lord Ram and Shilpa will appear in the role of goddess Sita. Vindu Dara Singh will play the role of Hanuman.

Punit Issar said that the plan was to hold shows across the country.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said his party will extend all support to the organisers for the successful staging of the play.

"We are followers of Lord Ram. In future, the play can also be staged at bigger venues like the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," he said.

Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, the president of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee said it was organising the show to mark its 100th anniversary.

The entry will be through invitation as per the seating capacity of the auditorium, he said.

Topics : theatres theatre

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

