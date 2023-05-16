close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vacation benches to conduct hearing through hybrid mode: CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court is closing for summer break from May 22 to July 2 and only vacation benches will conduct hearing to deal with urgent matters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chandrachud

Chandrachud

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday said the vacation benches will conduct hearing through hybrid mode to enable lawyers to appear from various destinations.

The benches will be taking up fresh matters as well, he said.

The Supreme Court is closing for summer break from May 22 to July 2 and only vacation benches will conduct hearing to deal with urgent matters.

At the outset of Tuesday's proceedings, the CJI said the vacation benches will be taking up fresh admission matters and the hearing will be conducted through hybrid mode where lawyers can appear physically and through video-conference from their respective destinations.

"In case, someone wants to go and argue from somewhere more convenient, you are most welcome... there is only one precondition that the lawyers should be properly dressed, the bench, also comprising justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said.

The CJI said more than 300 fresh matters, which could not have been taken up, would be listed before the vacation benches.

Also Read

CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

CJI constitutes committee to conduct accessibility audit of SC premises

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Trust us to be guardians of liberties of our citizens: CJI Chandrachud

CJI announces launch of 'neutral citations' for Supreme Court judgements

Centre, state tax officers launch drive to identify fake GST registration

DoPT asks UPSC to recruit private sector specialists for top jobs

Jitendra Singh to inaugurate all India pension adalat on Wednesday

Regional party income from unknown sources was Rs 887.55 cr in 2021-22: ADR

Start Matrubhumi Yojana for village development soon: UP CM to officials

"My brothers who are sitting in the vacation benches have sportingly agreed to hearing fresh matters in vacations," the CJI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud International terrorism court CJI

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coromandel International posts Q4 consolidated net at Rs 246.44 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Tube Investments of India records over 100% jump in Q4 consolidated net

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Lava Agni 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 4700mAh battery launched

Agni 2 5G
2 min read

Infra lender NaBFID to sanction loan worth Rs 1 trillion this fiscal

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki's WagonR crosses 3 million sales milestone in 2 decades

Suzuki
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Delhi Metro
2 min read

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel approves increase in post of ITI training officers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon