Delhi records 43 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.8%, shows data

Delhi recorded 43 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the city government's health department

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Delhi recorded 43 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent on Thursday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

No fresh Covid-linked fatality was reported.

With this, Delhi's Covid case tally has climbed to 20,40,347, while the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 26,649, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.

Delhi recorded 75 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one Covid-related fatality on Wednesday.

The fresh cases emerged from the 2,387 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the infection stands at 441, of which 341 patients are in home isolation.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 77 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and two fatalities linked to the infection.

The city recorded 37 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and two Covid-linked deaths on Monday.

The national capital logged 119 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Sunday.

It saw 113 cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday.

Only 72 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the city hospitals are occupied, according to the bulletin.

The number of fresh Covid cases had dropped to zero in Delhi on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

