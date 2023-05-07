close

Delhi records 119 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 5.5%

Delhi on Sunday recorded 119 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths, according to data shared by the city government's Health department

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded 119 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

With this, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,40,115 and the death toll rose to 26,644, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,163 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases stands at 920, of which 696 patients are in home isolation, according to the bulletin.

Delhi recorded 113 cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday.

On Friday, it witnessed 142 cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one Covid-linked death. It added 199 cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday.

The national capital recorded 272 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one death on Wednesday. It logged 289 cases on Tuesday with the positivity rate at 9.74 per cent and one death.

The city reported 259 cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths on Monday.

Only 119 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds at hospitals in the national capital are occupied, according to Sunday's bulletin.

The number of cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

