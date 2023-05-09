close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'We felt scared, but campus was safe': Students on return from Manipur

Haryana native Sewak Ram, pursuing BTech at a leading engineering college in Imphal, heaved a sigh of relief after landing in Delhi from violence-hit Manipur on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manipur Protests

Manipur Protests

4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana native Sewak Ram, pursuing BTech at a leading engineering college in Imphal, heaved a sigh of relief after landing in Delhi from violence-hit Manipur on Tuesday.

"We felt scared, but the campus of our college made us feel safe. We had food and water. But, being confined inside the campus for about five days reminded us about the Covid-induced lockdown," Ram said.

He hugged his college mate at the airport here before they parted on way to their homes.

Ram and a few other students from Haryana, all pursuing BTech degree at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Manipur, reached the national capital on Tuesday evening after being evacuated from the northeastern state which has been rocked by ethnic violence since May 3.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses including religious places burnt in the violence that sparked concerns among family members of students from various states studying in that state.

Some of the evacuees, all in their early 20s, PTI spoke to at the Delhi airport said the Harayana government "made arrangements for their safe return" after students and parents reached out to it, in the wake of the violence.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Demand for better policies to end Bengaluru plight lost in Karnataka polls

Gizmore partners with Staunch Electronics India for wearable devices

Nepal sees uptick in tourism after Covid; 28% of total arrivals from India

Government cautions against electronic cigarette promotion at media events

PTC inks pact with Brookfield Renewables to purchase 100 MW solar power

"Situation is difficult in villages and inner areas, but Imphal city is safer. Police provided us everything," Ram told PTI.

He said many students of IIIT-Manipur hailing from other states have also been evacuated by their respective state governments.

More than 140 students from Bihar were on Tuesday brought back from Manipur. Scenes of rejoicing were witnessed at Patna airport as they returned safely to their home state.

According to an official, a special flight commissioned by the Nitish Kumar government carried 142 students from Bihar, besides another 21 from the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.

In Delhi, while some evacuees made their way to their homes in Haryana by themselves, harried parents of some had come to the airport to take them home, after waiting anxiously for the flight from Imphal to land.

Panipat native Lakshya, a first-year student of BTech, went home accompanied by his parents.

"He has not eaten anything since morning. But I am just happy that my child is back," Lakshya's mother said, as they wheeled their way out of the airport.

Lakshya said in the last several days situation was "not good" and "I am glad we are out of that situation".

Arvind Pathak of Gurugram was also among the evacuees who reached Delhi along with his fellow students of the engineering college.

"Earlier, situation in Manipur was quite bad, now it is a bit better. We were all together in the campus, so we didn't feel much fear. Our teachers also comforted us," he said.

The situation across violence-hit Manipur is improving, with no fresh reports of any untoward incident, while curfew has been relaxed in all the 11 districts where it was clamped, officials said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said more than 300 students from the state, who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur, were brought back in the last few days.

Sangma also said his government had on Monday arranged for a special flight on the Imphal-Shillong route to evacuate students stuck in the trouble-torn state.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes took place between the tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley. Over 23,000 people have been rescued and sheltered in military garrisons and relief camps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Assam

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi HC dismisses govt plea accusing Reliance Industries of siphoning gas

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Tax evasion by insurance cos amounts to Rs 2,250, GIEAIA demands action

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
2 min read

Telangana govt launches first of its kind State Robotics Framework

Mobile robots could soon be in our homes and offices
2 min read

Meta tests views-based creator payments to compete with rival TikTok

Instagram
2 min read

'We felt scared, but campus was safe': Students on return from Manipur

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon