Delhi records min temperature of 19.5 deg C, 5-notches below-normal

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, with the weather department forecasting a partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8:30 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

The national capital has witnessed a spate of rainfall in the last few days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (120) category around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Delhi weather IMD

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

