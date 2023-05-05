Delhi records min temperature of 19.5 deg C, 5-notches below-normal

The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, with the weather department forecasting a partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8:30 am.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

The national capital has witnessed a spate of rainfall in the last few days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (120) category around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

