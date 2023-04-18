close

Delhi records minimum temp of 22.5 deg C, city to witness partly cloudy sky

The relative humidity was recorded at 37 per cent at 8:30 am. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky later in the day on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi summers

Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, a notch above the normal, as the weather department forecast a partly cloudy sky later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 37 per cent at 8:30 am.

Heatwave conditions persisted in parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday, with some weather stations recording maximum temperatures at least five degrees Celsius above normal.

The Safdarjung Observatory registered a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, four notches higher than normal, on Monday. It was the third consecutive day when the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius here.

In 2022, Delhi recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was on Tuesday recorded in the 'poor' (230) category at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Topics : Delhi | Summer | IMD

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

