JUST IN
Foggy morning in Delhi; visibility drops, affects road, rail traffic
UP complying with 'triple test' formula for OBC quota in ULB polls, HC told
AIIMS-Delhi issues directions for sensitisation against drug abuse
Latest news LIVE: Centre to review Covid situation as cases rise in China
ED seizes assets worth Rs 81 cr from Hisar-based firm in ponzi scheme case
Excise scam: Prominent people from south gave Rs 100 cr to AAP, says ED
AAP used excise scam to generate illegal funds, caused Rs 2,873 cr loss: ED
Naxal violence incidents reduced by 77 % in 11 years: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Weather disruption forces IndiGo passengers to wait eight hours in Delhi
Bengaluru tops in Grade-A flexible among 12 APAC cities: CBRE report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
NIIMH has 448 books on history of medicine, 285 palm leaf manuscripts: Govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 m; road, rail traffic hit

Operations at the Delhi airport remained normal, an official said

Topics
Fog | Delhi winter | winter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Winter, smog, fog, student, tourist, pollution, air, climate

Fog cloaked Delhi on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 400 metres and affecting road and rail traffic.

A Railways spokesperson said around 18 trains are running late by one-and-a-half to five hours.

Operations at the Delhi airport remained normal, an official said.

On Tuesday night, three flights were returned or diverted to the Delhi airport due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow, he said.

The Palam airport logged the lowest visibility level of 400 metres at 2:30 am. Visibility dropped to 500 metres at the Safdarjung airport at 5:30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense fog, 201 and 500 metres is moderate fog, and 501 and 1,000 is shallow fog.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to drop to 5 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius in the next few days, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fog

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 09:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.