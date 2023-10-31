Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020 due to lack of rainfall

Delhi's air quality in October this year was the worst since 2020 with meteorologists attributing it to the lack of rainfall.

The capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 210 this October, compared to 210 in October last year and 173 in October 2021, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Delhi saw just one rainy day (5.4 mm of precipitation) in October 2023, in contrast to six in October 2022 (129 mm) and seven in October 2021 (123 mm).

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the average wind speed during October 2023 was relatively low and spells of absolutely "still" conditions were also observed during the month.

According to CPCB data, the capital did not record even a single day with 'good' air quality, whereas there were two such days in 2022 and one in 2021.

The CAQM, however, reported that Delhi registered an AQI of 172 from January 1 to October 31 this year, the second-best for the corresponding period in six years.

The city recorded better air quality during this period only during the COVID-19 pandemic-affected 2020. In 2022, 2021, 2019 and 2018, the average AQI during this period ranged from 179 to 201, the CPCB said in a statement.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

