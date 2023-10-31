close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020 due to lack of rainfall

Delhi saw just one rainy day (5.4 mm of precipitation) in October 2023, in contrast to six in October 2022 (129 mm) and seven in October 2021 (123 mm)

Delhi Pollution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's air quality in October this year was the worst since 2020 with meteorologists attributing it to the lack of rainfall.
The capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 210 this October, compared to 210 in October last year and 173 in October 2021, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Delhi saw just one rainy day (5.4 mm of precipitation) in October 2023, in contrast to six in October 2022 (129 mm) and seven in October 2021 (123 mm).
The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the average wind speed during October 2023 was relatively low and spells of absolutely "still" conditions were also observed during the month.
According to CPCB data, the capital did not record even a single day with 'good' air quality, whereas there were two such days in 2022 and one in 2021.
The CAQM, however, reported that Delhi registered an AQI of 172 from January 1 to October 31 this year, the second-best for the corresponding period in six years.
The city recorded better air quality during this period only during the COVID-19 pandemic-affected 2020. In 2022, 2021, 2019 and 2018, the average AQI during this period ranged from 179 to 201, the CPCB said in a statement.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

Delhi air 'very poor' for 2nd day, AQI at 347; Hanumangarh's worst at 428

IMD predicts warmer November amid intensifying El Nino conditions

Central Railways commissions BPAC system in Vasind-Asangaon section

One in four people in Asia, Pacific will be above 60 by 2050: UNFPA

PM Modi launches Mera Yuva Bharat platform on Sardar Patel Anniversary

Adani has been given Indian ports, airports by PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Air quality Delhi air quality Rainfall air pollution in India

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon