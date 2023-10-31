close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

One in four people in Asia, Pacific will be above 60 by 2050: UNFPA

Asia and the Pacific refer to a vast and diverse region that encompasses Asia and the Pacific Islands, which are scattered throughout the Pacific Ocean

United Nations

Addressing a press briefing, Smith said along with ageing populations, countries are also witnessing low fertility rates as women are having fewer babies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One in four people in Asia and the Pacific will be above the age of 60 by 2050 and more than half of them will be women, UNFPA Asia-Pacific Regional Director Pio Smith said on Tuesday.
Asia and the Pacific refer to a vast and diverse region that encompasses Asia and the Pacific Islands, which are scattered throughout the Pacific Ocean.
Addressing a press briefing, Smith said along with ageing populations, countries are also witnessing low fertility rates as women are having fewer babies.
"This means that while people are living longer, the working population is also shrinking," Smith said.
By 2050, it is estimated that one in four people in Asia and the Pacific will be about the age of 60 and more than half of them will be women, he said.
Smith said it is easy to hear alarm bells ring if the focus is only on the numbers.
"We really do have to understand that population ageing and low fertility are not problems to be solved. They are demographic transitions that the human population has consistently experienced throughout its history and such population transformations do not happen overnight," he said.
"So we need to be ready and we need to make timely investments. This cannot be done in isolation. We need to look at the bigger picture. Increasing humanitarian crises, intensifying climate change, growing urbanisation, migration and the rapid developments and advancements in digital technologies -- all of these impact people at every stage of their life," he added.
Toshiko Kaneda, Technical Director of Demographic Research, Population Research Bureau, said by mid-2040, the size of the population aged above 65 will surpass the size of the population of children and youth under the age of 15.
"By 2050, 1 in 10 people in the world will be older adults from the Asia Pacific region, up from 1 in 50 in 1970," she said.
She also stressed the need to change the mindset from "increase or decrease of national fertility rate" to "supporting people to make their fertility choices".
Kaneda noted that the rate of increase in the number of older adults in the Asia Pacific is the highest in the world.

Also Read

World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

India may have more elderly persons than children by 2050: UN report

'Large population does not automatically contribute more to emission'

UK calls for UN reform with permanent Security Council seat for India

PM Modi launches Mera Yuva Bharat platform on Sardar Patel Anniversary

Adani has been given Indian ports, airports by PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Congress launches 'Kalleshwaram ATM' campaign against BRS govt

NE monsoon rainfall over south India in Oct sixth lowest since 1901: IMD

Indians can travel to Thailand without visa from Nov 10 to May 10

The older population in the Asia Pacific has grown by nearly six-fold compared to four-fold globally since 1970 and is projected to double between 2022-2050.
Responding to a question by PTI, Dr Rintaro Mori, Regional Advisor for Population Ageing and Sustainable Development at UNFPA Asia, said it is a great opportunity for populous countries in the Asia-Pacific like China and India to share how population policies should be formulated.
Toshiko added that India has a very low female labour force participation rate considering the educational status of women.
"So, I think that untapped resource for India that the government will probably want to start thinking about," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Asia Asia-Pacific United Nations population

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon