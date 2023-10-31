close
Adani has been given Indian ports, airports by PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the moment we talk about Adani, intelligence agencies such as the ED and the CBI start approaching us

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi resides in Adani Group founder Gautam Adani.

He said, "Adani has all the power in India. The moment we talk about Adani, intelligence agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) start approaching us."

He added that the Opposition has now understood the politics of the government. "First comes Adaniji, the PM Modi and then Amit Shah," he said.

Gandhi added that the Centre has given all the wealth into the hands of one person. "Adani was given Indian ports, airports and even the Mumbai airport. Certain laws were made in agriculture and cement only for Adaniji," he said.

Showing a notice sent by Apple, Rahul said, "The notice says that Apple believes that we are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. Everyone in my office has received this notice."

Earlier today, Apple issued alert messages to Indian Opposition leaders and two journalists, warning them that their iPhones have been targeted by "state-sponsored attackers".

The message read: "If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone." The notification added, "While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously."

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Congress Working Committee member Pawan Khera, Congress' social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi received threat notifications.

Replying to Mahua Moitra's claim that her phone had been hacked, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that she should immediately give her mobile phone to Delhi police for investigation.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Amit Shah Congress Adani Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Ports BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

