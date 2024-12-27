Business Standard

Drizzle fails to improve Delhi's 'very poor' AQI; check GRAP measures

Delhi's Air Quality Index remained in the 'very poor' category at 371, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board

Delhites have recieved some relief in the last couple of days after the AQI had remained in the 'severe' category for weeks (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to an early morning cold wave on Friday (December 27) as rain lashed parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), offering temporary relief to residents. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category at 371 around 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  
 
Earlier on Thursday (December 26), the AQI stood at 345 in the early hours. It marked an improvement from the 'severe' levels observed over the past weeks. This easing of air pollution led to the lifting of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions. However, measures under Stages I, II, and III remain in place to prevent further deterioration.  
 
 
As of Friday, the CPCB recorded AQI levels of 410 in RK Puram, 401 in Patparganj, 384 in Punjabi Bagh, 377 in Rohini, 360 in Shadipur, and 340 in Alipur. These figures highlight that air quality in many parts of the capital continues to hover in the 'very poor' category.  
 
The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius on Friday, with a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. Overcast skies are likely to persist for the next two days, with intensified fog anticipated following the rainfall. Meteorologists predict that the rain will help settle dust and pollutant particles, further improving the AQI.  

IMD issues yellow alert  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across northwestern and central India on December 27 and 28, owing to an active western disturbance. A yellow alert has been issued for lightning and thunderstorms in the region.  
 
The current weather conditions, combined with precipitation, are expected to provide much-needed relief to Delhi residents by reducing pollution levels in the coming days.
 

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

