TMS Ep537: Work from home, stubble burning, markets, personal guarantees

During the pandemic, several organisations embraced work-from-home solutions. It continues to be the popular choice among employees. But many argue that it is only the working hours that have increased. Productivity, on the other hand, dipped. As companies are trying to woo people back to the office, it has become hard for employees to let go of the new found flexibility and work-life balance. Find out if the work-from-home era is about to hit a dead-end.

Despite concerns that remote work might lead to decreased productivity due to lack of in-person supervision, the opposite often holds true: Remote workers are more prone to overworking. On another front, the issue of air pollution in the national capital is set to turn critical due to stubble burning incidents in north-western India. Despite efforts to curb these incidents, recent data indicates a troubling rise in their numbers this year. We probe the critical question: Why are the measures to control stubble burning proving ineffective?

Let’s now turn to the financial markets. The Reserve Bank of India’s status quo on repo rate, along with a fall in crude oil prices, provided last-minute support to the markets last week. As the policy turned out to be a non-event, analysts see investor focus shifting to the September quarter earnings going ahead. In our next report, we decode what the Street is expecting from India Inc in Q2, and what are the sectors to watch out for.

Indian IT companies, meanwhile, are bracing for a weak Q2 earnings season, but investors can expect some positive surprises. Meanwhile, in the financial landscape, the practice of providing personal guarantees by company directors is a common strategy in business borrowing. Delve into the intricacies of what personal guarantees entail in this episode of the podcast.