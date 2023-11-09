Sensex (0.05%)
Cops book outsourced staff of UP helpline 112 after protests on salary hike

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Police Sub-Inspector Dhirendra Pratap Singh at the Sushant Golf City police station

arrest

Those named in the FIR include Harishta Srivastava, Pooja Singh, Reena Sharma, and Shashi while police are trying to identify the other unidentified mentioned in the FIR | Representative image | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Police on Wednesday booked five named and 200 unidentified women outsourced employees of the emergency helpline UP 112, a day after they staged a protest outside its headquarters here demanding a salary hike and job security.
The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Police Sub-Inspector Dhirendra Pratap Singh at the Sushant Golf City police station.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, (South Zone), Shashank Singh, said that the protestors have been booked under the IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member is of part of unlawful assembly) 188 ( assembly of more than five), 283 (obstruction to public passage) and 341 (wrongful restraint).
Those named in the FIR include Harishta Srivastava, Pooja Singh, Reena Sharma, and Shashi while police are trying to identify the other unidentified mentioned in the FIR.
The protesting employees continued their demonstration at Eco Garden in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the state government removed the Additional Director General (ADG) of UP-112 Ashok Kumar Singh, amid the protests. According to home department officials, 1992-batch IPS officer Neera Rawat was made the new ADG of UP-112.
On Tuesday, several protesting women employees were detained while on their way to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
An emergency helpline employee who took part in the protest, said on Tuesday, "We are demanding that our salary be hiked to Rs 18,000 from Rs 11, 800 which we are being paid for the past seven years."

"Our vendor has changed this time and we have also not been given new offer letters. Now new appointments are being made which is unfair," another protester said.
State Minister Jaiveer Singh, when asked about the issue, had earlier said the demands of the outsourced employees will be looked into and due action will be taken.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the issue. "Those who talk about giving reservations to women are taking them into custody," he said.
Yadav also posted a video on social media in which police personnel were seen dragging women protesters to police vehicles.
In another post, Yadav shared a letter of the protesting women addressed to him.
"This is not only the letter of pain of one 'Samvad Adhikari', but from all of them. Even before meeting the chief minister, these sisters, who sat in dharna in the cold night, were taken into custody in the morning. The true form of the BJP's 'Nari Vandan' is 'Nari Bandhan'. Shameful, condemnable, unbearable," he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh UP Police emergency helpline Salary hike Protest

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

