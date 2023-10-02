close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Delhi 'Green War Room' to combat pollution will function from October 3

The Delhi government on Friday launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the capital during the winter season, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution

A view of Rajpath road engulfed in haze, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

A view of Rajpath road engulfed in haze, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government's control centre to monitor air pollution and redress complaints -- 'Green War Room' -- will start functioning round-the-clock from October 3, officials said on Monday.
Launched in 2020, the Green War Room has state-of-the-art air quality monitoring equipment and a team of experts, including scientists and data analysts, which keeps an eye on all sources contributing to Delhi's air pollution and helps the city administration implement its action plan.
Though the Green War Room functions round-the-year, the 24X7 monitoring will start Tuesday onwards, an official said.
The Delhi government on Friday launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the capital during the winter season, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and the open burning of garbage.
During a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that separate and specific action plans have been designed for each of the 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi based on real-time data collected from 40 air quality monitoring stations in the capital.
Kejriwal said the winter action plan primarily focuses on preventing crop residue burning, dust pollution, vehicular and industrial emissions, open burning of garbage, regulating firecrackers, tree planting, ensuring effective implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan, managing e-waste and fostering collaboration with neighbouring states.

Also Read

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

MoEFCC asked to ensure framework on industrial residue is implemented

CM Arvind Kejriwal introduces winter plan to curb pollution in Delhi

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

PM Modi attacks Congress-led Rajasthan over high crime rates, corruption

Gandhi's message of non-violence biggest strength of democracy: Adityanath

Complete shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur brings life to standstill

Survey shows people find no improvement in public toilets across country

Self-discipline, hard work must for success in life: Influencer Ankit

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier warned of stern action against project proponents at large construction and demolition sites flouting dust control norms.
Rai had also announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi air pollution pollution Delhi government

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon