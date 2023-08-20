Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Delhi's max temp likely to settle at 37 degree C, partly cloudy sky likely

The department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. On Saturday, several parts of the city had witnessed rains

Delhi weather

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. On Saturday, several parts of the city had witnessed rains.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.
According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was "satisfactory" with a reading of 100 at 10 am.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Also Read

IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Light rain in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.2 degrees

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary

Kerala govt commences distribution of social security to 6 mn beneficiaries

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia, Priyanka, and Kharge pay tribute

Rahul to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 79th birth anniversary in Ladakh

LIVE: J P Nadda to visit Himachal today, to take stock of flood situation

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi IMD India Meteorological Department

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon