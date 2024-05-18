Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi's Najafgarh registers 47.4 degrees Celsius on Fri, hottest in country

On Friday, Delhi witnessed 47.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the country

summer,heat wave,heat

Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Friday, Delhi witnessed 47.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky, heatwave and strong surface wind during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius.
Heatwave conditions occur when the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more above the normal temperature, reaching at least 45 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department.
The humidity level was 39 per cent at 8.30 am.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 248 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Heat wave Delhi weather Delhi government Heat waves in cities Summer Indian Meteorological Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon