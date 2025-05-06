Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi schools to conduct mock drills for disaster response training

Delhi schools to conduct mock drills for disaster response training

The Delhi govt will conduct mock drills under 'Operation Abhyaas' for disaster response training and safety preparedness in schools

Civil defence mock drills, The mock drill has been planned by authorities to assess civilian preparedness.

Operation Abhyaas will simulate emergencies such as air raids, fires, and search-and-rescue operations. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has directed all school heads to organise disaster response training for both students and staff, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. A demonstration video has also been provided to guide schools on how to conduct the mock drills.
 
As part of a nationwide initiative, Delhi will host a large-scale mock drill called 'Operation Abhyaas' across 55 locations in the city at 4 pm on Wednesday.
 
Operation Abhyaas will simulate emergencies such as air raids, fires, and search-and-rescue operations.
 
The video demonstration provided to schools shows teachers responding to an alarm by securing doors, windows, and curtains, while switching off electrical appliances. Students are instructed to take cover under desks or near walls, shielding their heads with their schoolbags and hands.
 
 
Senior students will be trained to assist younger students and help maintain order during any stressful situation, as shown in the video.

Furthermore, students will be advised to use thick curtains at home and turn off all lights, including bulbs, phones, and torches during similar emergency scenarios.
 
In a circular, the DoE said "All schools are directed to ensure full participation in the mock drill exercise and to cooperate with the visiting Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) teams in the right spirit, with the aim of promoting a culture of safety, preparedness and civic responsibility among students."
 
The civil defence exercise will see active involvement from the district controller, local authorities, civil defence wardens, volunteers, Home Guards (both active and reservists), and members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), as well as students from schools and colleges.
 
Additionally, the DoE has asked all government and private aided schools to submit reports, including photographs of the drill, to their respective district education offices by Wednesday.
 
The directive follows a request from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for all states to conduct mock drills in response to "new and complex threats", particularly after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

