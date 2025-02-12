Business Standard

PM Modi meets US VP JD Vance, wife Usha and their kids in Paris

PM Modi meets US VP JD Vance, wife Usha and their kids in Paris

Vance also took to social media to thank gracious and kind Modi as he referenced gifts the prime minister offered to his kids

PM Modi, JD Vance, Paris AI Summit

PM Modi posted images of the Tuesday meeting on X, showing the Vance family including their sons Ewan and Vivek with the PM. Image:X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Paris
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit here.

PM Modi posted images of the Tuesday meeting on X, showing the Vance family including their sons Ewan and Vivek with the PM.

The Prime Minister's post read: Had a wonderful meeting with US VP J.D. Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects.

"Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!  Vance also took to social media to thank "gracious and kind" Modi as he referenced gifts the prime minister offered to his kids. "Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I'm grateful to him for the wonderful conversation," he said.

 

Earlier, in a video shared by PMO India, the Prime Minister was seen holding bilateral talks with Vance, while his wife Usha watched on.

It came soon after Vance's address at the summit, in which he welcomed PM Modi's positive stance on AI as co-chair of the conference with France.

"I appreciate PM Modi's point. AI will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings, it will never replace human beings, said Vance.

The Modi-Vance meeting followed another bilateral meeting at the summit in the French capital, with Estonian President Alar Karis.

"Had a very productive meeting with the President of Estonia, Mr Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. India's ties with Estonia are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, technology, culture and more, Modi posted on X along with images of the two leaders in discussion.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the prime minister invited the Estonian government and companies to explore the opportunities offered by the India growth story and take advantage of programmes such as Digital India.

Earlier, in his concluding remarks at the AI Action Summit, which he co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that the discussions have clearly brought out that there is "unity in vision and unity in purpose across stakeholders".

"To build on the momentum of this Action Summit, India would be happy to host the next Summit," he said.

The prime minister is set for bilateral talks with Macron later on Tuesday evening.

Modi will depart for the US on Wednesday for his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

