IMD Weather Today: Heatwave in North India, rainfall in chosen states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the heatwave would continue on Monday in Delhi-NCR. In a ptress statement, the IMD said, “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many/most parts of Uttar Pradesh during 16th-18th and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 16th & 17th; in isolated/some parts of Bihar & Jharkhand on June 16 & June 17 and decrease in intensity thereafter over above regions.”

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that north-eastern states, West Bengal, Odisha with some parts of the Southern parts of India will receive severe rainfall in the next four to five days.

IMD Weather 2024: Delhi today

On June 17, 2024, the temperature in Delhi was 44.61 degree Celsius. The day’s forecast calls for minimum temperatures of 34.05 degree Celsius and maximum temperatures of 47.08 degree Celsius, respectively.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Delhi is anticipated to encounter a minimum and maximum temperature of 38.11 degree Celsius and 45.83 degree Celsius, respectively. The humidity will be 23 per cent tomorrow.

Today’s IMD weather update: Rainfall alert

>Over the next five days, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will see severe rain, especially in isolated areas.

>From June 16 to June 20, 2024, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

>From June 16 to June 18, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Over the next three days, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha can expect scattered light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph, with a possibility of increased activity after that.

>Isolated weighty rainfall is probable over Konkan and Goa on June 16 and from June 18 to June 20, over Madhya Maharashtra on June 16, June 19, and June 20, and over Saurashtra and Kutch on June 16.

>Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep could receive fairly widespread light to moderate rain alongside thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes (30-40 kmph).

>Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal can expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rain throughout the following 5 days.



IMD heatwave warning for 2024 The IMD has given alerts for continued heatwave conditions over the following five days. It is anticipated that Uttar Pradesh will experience widespread severe heatwave conditions until June 18, and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will experience similar conditions on June 17. >On June 17 and 18, 2024, isolated heavy rainfall was anticipated over Kerala and Mahe, over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and coastal Karnataka on June 20.

During this time, isolated areas of Bihar and Jharkhand will also experience a heat wave that will gradually diminish in intensity. In addition, isolated areas of the Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to experience heatwave conditions on June 17-18.

Warm night conditions are normal in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh on June 17 with Delhi encountering warmer nights from June 16-18.