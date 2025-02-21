Friday, February 21, 2025 | 08:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi sees clear sky after light rains, mercury rises across Northern India

Delhi sees clear sky after light rains, mercury rises across Northern India

Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with clear skies and warm weather during daytime

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the third consecutive day. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

After a day of light rain and strong winds, Delhi residents woke up to clear skies. Daytime temperatures have risen 3 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal across most of North and Central India. In Delhi, the temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius by the end of February.    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by clear and warm weather later in the day. The relative humidity is currently at 36 per cent with a wind speed of 36 km/h. 

IMD weather forecast

An active Western Disturbance over northern Pakistan caused rain across Delhi and Northern India on Thursday. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms were also expected across Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh.  IMD has further predicted snow, rainfall, and thunderstorms across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad regions. Northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to receive significant rainfall between February 17 and 23, according to the IMD. 

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the third consecutive day after several parts of the city witnessed light rainfall on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 130 at 8 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Saturday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with clear skies and warm weather during daytime. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to provide relief from recent cold conditions.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

