Delhi gets some relief as temperature falls, strong wings clear pollutants

IMD forecasts a hotter week ahead with highs of 37 degrees Celsius; AQI improves to 'moderate'

Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies and strong surface winds

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a significant rise in Delhi-NCR's maximum temperatures. March is set to end with a maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius. 

Weather updates for today

Delhi might get a brief respite as maximum temperature is expected to drop today due to the prevailing wind conditions. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy today. Saturday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds will prevail during the daytime.   

IMD’s forecast for the week

IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius this week. Earlier, March 25 and 27 saw highs of 40 degrees Celsius, making them the hottest days of the month. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 20–30 km/h, are likely to prevail over the national capital till today. Despite the rise in maximum temperatures, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. 

Delhi’s AQI update

Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 157 at 8 am on March 29, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 205 at 4 pm on March 28. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Sunday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies and strong surface winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

