Weatherman predicts light rain, cloudy skies & high humidity in Delhi today

IMD forecasts light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Delhi till month-end; more rainfall may bring relief from humid conditions

No significant weather warnings have been issued for the capital over the next few days | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Delhi residents continued to face discomfort on Saturday morning as humidity levels remained high following hot weather and the lack of rainfall a day before. The brief respite brought by the July-23 rain was short-lived, offering only temporary relief before conditions quickly returned to being hot and humid.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for July 26. The forecast suggests a partly cloudy sky with chances of light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 27 degrees Celsius. 
 

Air quality dips, but remains moderate

Delhi's air quality showed a slight decline, but remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 86 at 10 am on July 26.

Light rain and cloudy skies likely to continue

No significant weather warnings have been issued for the capital over the next few days. Light to moderate showers, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, are expected to persist until the end of the month. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures relatively lower. Humidity levels will fluctuate depending on the timing and intensity of rainfall.

Kerala battered by overnight downpour

Meanwhile, intense rainfall since Friday night caused widespread damage across parts of Kerala. Water levels in rivers and reservoirs surged, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert in seven districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. 
An orange alert denotes the possibility of very heavy rainfall, between 11 cm and 20 cm within 24 hours. In Kozhikode, strong winds and heavy overnight rain uprooted trees and damaged homes and vehicles. Power lines were also brought down, leading to electricity outages. Similar incidents were reported in Kottayam and Kannur.

IMD issues red alert for parts of Maharashtra

The IMD also sounded warnings for parts of Maharashtra, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal Konkan region, including Mumbai, and the hilly terrain of Pune, Satara, and Nashik on July 26. 
A red alert was issued for Palghar district, while an orange alert was issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. In the Western Ghats, a red alert was declared for the ghat areas of Pune, with an orange alert for the hilly zones of Nashik and Satara.
 

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

